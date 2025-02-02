Blazers Recall Center From G League Just Hours After Sending Him Down
The Portland Trail Blazers have recalled center Duop Reath just hours after they assigned him to their G League affiliate, the Rip Xitty Remix.
Blazers PR shared via X.
Not only did the Blazers recall Reath, but they also recalled guard/forward Rayan Rupert.
Rupert has been going back and forth from the G League to the NBA this season.
He has been great for the Rip City Remix, averaging 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks in 36.4 minutes across his three appearances for the Remix in 2024-25.
Reath's time in the NBA has been limited. He is just averaging 2.2 points in 5.6 minutes across his 23 NBA appearances this season. The 28-year-old big man was supposed to receive increased playing time in the G League.
However, he will now head back to the Blazers.
On Saturday night, Portland will play their conference fores, the Phoenix Suns.
Unless the Blazers are blowing out the Suns or vice versa, Reath likely won't get any run in the game tonight.
The Trail Blazers have a log jam at the corner position with Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III, and Deandre Ayton. Because of that, Reath has been glued to the bench.
That could all change after the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but for now, he will work on his game and should get an extensive run at the G League.
Reath earned his way onto the Blazers' roster following a strong Summer League performance as a 27-year-old rookie last season.
Reath averaged nearly 18 minutes per game last year in 20 starts, but this year, he has only played double-digit minutes three times in the 23 games he’s appeared in.
The last time he played for the Blazers, on Jan. 30, against the Orlando Magic, he played only four minutes and grabbed one rebound.
The most playing time he received this season came on Dec. 6 against the Utah Jazz. The Jazz blew out the Blazers, and Reath played 25 minutes, recording eight points, five rebounds, and one assist.
