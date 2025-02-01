Former Blazers Star Viewed as 'Tradable Asset' Ahead of Deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers are viewed as one of the few teams that could make massive roster changes as we approach the highly anticipated 2025 NBA trade deadline.
From now until Thursday, a lot can happen, as we have witnessed a trade between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.
The trade between the Clippers and Jazz is the first player-trade since the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 29. More trades are certainly on the way, and one would involve the Blazers at the forefront.
Not only could it involve the Blazers, but it could involve former Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic.
Nurkic, now a member of the Phoenix Suns, could be on the move as Thursday approaches.
Brett Siegel of Clutch Points pointed out that if Suns' guard Bradley Beal continues to hold onto his no-trade clause, the Suns will shift their focus to moving Nurkic and their three first-round picks.
"Due to Beal holding onto his no-trade clause and no traction being made here, the Suns' pursuit of Butler has stalled. The Suns still have eyes for Jimmy, but Beal holds the power in these negotiations. Unless Phoenix can somehow move Beal, they can't have Butler. This is why there has been talk of the Suns shifting their focus to other ways to upgrade their roster ahead of the trade deadline, specifically using Jusuf Nurkic and their three first-round picks as tradable assets."
Nurkic's time in Phoenix is likely coming to an end. This season has not been ideal for the veteran forward.
He is averaging 8.6 points per game, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.6 blocks while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 69.6 percent from the charity stripe in 25 games and 23.7 minutes of action.
The Suns traded for one of the top centers in the deadline, Nick Richards, so they do not need Nurkic moving forward.
In addition, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype also said that the Suns are looking to trade one of the first-round picks they obtained from Utah with Nurkic to acquire a "high-level" rotation player.
The former Blazer spent six-plus seasons in the Pacific Northwest and played some of his best basketball, averaging 14.4 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 69.3 percent from the three throw line in 324 games.
