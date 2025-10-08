Blazers Receive Bad News on All-Defensive Star's Health

Portland was hoping to have him back before training camp started.

Ryan Stano

Jan 26, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Heading into this season, the Portland Trail Blazers will have a new starting center. They made the decision to buy out Deandre Ayton, who signed with the Lakers.

It seems like Donovan Clingan is projected to slip into that spot. Robert Williams III was expected to be his backup, if he is finally able to stay healthy this season.

Unfortunately, Williams continues to deal with the effects of the injury he suffered a year ago. In fact, he still hasn't been cleared to return to the court yet.

The Portland Trail Blazers are Still Without Robert Williams III

While speaking to the media, head coach Chauncey Billups revealed that Williams still hasn't been cleared for contact in workouts.

Williams is one of the most injury-prone players in the NBA. In his NBA career, he has never played more than 61 games. He's only even played more than 35 games twice, meaning he's barely played half of a season in his career.

With Portland, he has played in a combined 26 games in two seasons. It's pretty clear that the Blazers can't count on him to be a regular part of their rotation when he does finally return.

The 6-foot-9 big man underwent surgery on his knee that initially had a timetable of a four-to-six-week recovery time. The fact that he still isn't cleared for contact several months later is deeply concerning.

With Williams still out, it's highly likely that Yang Hansen will turn into the backup center for the Blazers this year. They also still have Duop Reath on the roster.

The Trail Blazers Would be Better Off Moving Robert Williams III at the Trade Deadline

At this point, Portland would be better off trying to move Williams III at the trade deadline so they can get some assets in return. He doesn't seem to fit into their future plans.

Williams III is on an expiring contract, so that might help entice a team to make a move for him. It's unclear how many games he's going to be able to play before the deadline, though.

In just 20 games last season, Williams III averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

