New Timeline Revealed for Blazers Sale Amid Legal Hiccup
The Portland Trail Blazers have finally agreed to a deal in principle to sell the team. They have entered an agreement to sell it to Tom Dundon, who also owns the Carolina Hurricanes.
This sale is supposed to secure the future of the organization and allow them to finally have some stability. Unfortunately, there is a legal hiccup that they are dealing with right now.
They are being sued by a group that thought they were going to have a shot to own the team. There was a thought that the timeline for when this sale will be finalized could be delayed.
New timeline for Trail Blazers sale revealed
Portland finally broke their silence on the proposed sale, and Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report reported what they had to say.
"That lawsuit, between the Bhathal family and the Cherng family, doesn't involve the Blazers or the Paul Allen Estate directly, so president of business operations Dewayne Hankins didn't comment on it on Monday," Highkin wrote. "He did, however, shed some light on the current state of the organization, and the future of their arena negotiations connected to the sale. He said he's had some preliminary conversations with Dundon since the sale agreement was announced, just feeling each other out."
Hankins then had some comments about Dundon pouring in some funds to help keep the Blazers in Portland.
"[Dundon] and his group have made a multi-billion-dollar bet on Portland, which speaks volumes given that some businesses are doing the opposite these days," Hankins said.
The Trail Blazers are still expected to close the deal by the end of the season
Highkin mentions that unless that lawsuit holds up, the sale will still be done by the end of this season.
"Unless the Bhathals' lawsuit holds it up, the Blazers sale is generally expected to close before the end of the season," Highkin noted. "After that, Dundon will begin negotiations with the city of Portland, either about a new arena or a major renovation of the Moda Center."
Those around Portland don't seem to think that the lawsuit brought forth is going to have any merit. They seem very confident it will be dismissed and the sale to Dundon will go through.
