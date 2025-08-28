Blazers Receive Unfortunate Prediction for 2025-26 Season
The Portland Trail Blazers fell just short of making the play-in last season. They weren't able to dig themselves out of the early hole that they had dug themselves into.
While they fell just short, the Blazers feel that they have a chance to improve this year and actually compete for a postseason start. They believe they have young guys who will step up.
The Trail Blazers traded for Jrue Holiday to help them get some playoff experience. Despite that move, some NBA experts don't believe they will improve enough.
According to a poll from NBA experts from ESPN, the Blazers are predicted to finish just outside the play-in tournament. They believe Portland will finish as the 11th seed.
"The Blazers have a new owner on the way, Damian Lillard is back and Yang Hansen is an intriguing rookie for a team working toward contender status. Although head coach Chauncey Billups will have his team competing with new addition Jrue Holiday, the Blazers' prospects seem brighter when looking beyond this season. "
Those ESPN experts believe that the franchise is going in the right direction, but they need luck to make it into the play-in.
The West has only gotten better, and Lillard is out for the season. Portland has young talent in Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe, and prospects to develop, such as Donovan Clingan. But if the Blazers are to compete for a play-in or playoff spot, they will need Scoot Henderson to realize the potential that made him the third pick in 2023."
The Trail Blazers believe they can en their playoff drought
While they will likely make the playoffs in 2026-27 when Lillard returns from his torn Achilles, they believe they can end their playoff drought a year earlier than that.
Portland hasn't made the playoffs since the 2020-21 season, so they have missed the postseason four seasons in a row. They are tired of not playing meaningful basketball.
If Henderson does make a leap, there is no reason this team can't be the nine or ten-seed when the regular season ends. They could actually make the postseason next year if things bounce their way.
