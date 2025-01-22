Blazers Release Injury Status of Two Key Players Ahead of Magic Game
The Portland Trail Blazers are in danger of playing Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic without two of their top players: Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton.
Ayton and Simons are listed as questionable. Blazers insider Sean Highkin shared via X.
Ayton is questionable due to a knee injury. Simons is on the injury report due to a back injury.
After taking a hard fall in Tuesday's win over Miami, Simons is dealing with lower back soreness that's jeopardizing his status for Thursday's tough matchup against Orlando.
If the star guard is unable to suit up for the Blazers, Shaedon Sharpe and Dalano Banton would be in line to take on more prominent roles in Portland's rotation.
Simons last played on Tuesday against the Miami Heat. The Blazers won that game, and Simons certainly did his part. He recorded 24 points on 45 percent shooting from the field, four rebounds, three assists, and one block in 35 minutes of action.
In the season, Simons is averaging 18.2 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three in 39 games and 32 minutes of action.
As for Ayton, he is coming off one of his best performances of the season for the Trail Blazers, posting a double-double in Tuesday's win against the Heat.
However, he got hurt on his way to 22 points and 15 rebounds, which puts his status in doubt against Orlando.
If Ayton can't play Thursday, Robert Williams III could see more time on the floor.
The Blazers will play in their second of a three-game road trip on Thursday when they take on Orlando for the first and only time in the Sunshine State.
The Magic have many players on their injury report, including Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, and Cole Anthony, to name a few.
The Magic will aim to break its four-game losing streak when they play Portland.
Orlando is 14-8 in front of their home fans, while the Blazers are 6-16 in road games.
The Magic average 103.9 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 116.5 the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 108.1 points per game, 3.7 more than the 104.4 the Magic allow to opponents.
The Blazers' last 10 games have not been good. They've recorded a 4-6 record while averaging 108.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.9 steals, and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.
