Jerami Grant, Robert Williams Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest from West Rival
The Portland Trail Blazers have teams circling them as the trade deadline gets closer. The deadline is just a couple of weeks away now.
With it approaching rapidly, teams are going to start making more aggressive offers for the assets that the Blazers have. With Portland being well out of contention for the playoffs, they are in prime contention to start tanking.
In order to facilitate that tanking, the Blazers have to get ride of players who are not on their timeline moving forward. They want to grow with young guys and draft capital.
Two of the names floating around the rumor mill are Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III. It doesn't seem like the Blazers are actively shopping Williams III around, but he certainly can be had for the right price.
Certain teams might want to land both players if that is possible. In fact, one team in the Western Conference has checked in to see if that is possible.
The Lakers have looked into what the price would be for each player. Los Angeles is looking into roster improvements around the playoffs.
Los Angeles does have some movable contracts. Rui Hacimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent all have mid-level contracts that are movable. However, they are less likely to part with a first-round pick than other teams.
Portland would likely trade each of these players away separately in order to get the best possible return. They are trying to stockpile draft picks to give them the best possible chance at landing a superstar.
Portland has not had enough success this season to justify keeping Grant. He is their most cherished aasset ahed of the deadline because he can be traded for the most value.
Williams III is someone who they could keep because of his youth. His injury history makes it difficult to move him for any great return, too.
So far this season, Grant is averaging 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Williams III is averaging 5.9 points, five rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
