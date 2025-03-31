New Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Send Out Center to Lakers
The Portland Trail Blazers are going to have to make some moves this offseason. One trade proposal would see them get a lot in return for someone who hardly plays. Here is the trade proposal:
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Robert Williams III
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Gabe Vincent, Shake Milton, 2031 First-Round Pick (LAL)
Portland has to figure out the future of the center position. It's clear that they are about done with Deandre Ayton. Ayton's effort on the court is so poor that they have to move him.
Robert Williams III is someone who has a lot of talent, but he just can't seem to stay healthy. He has only played in 26 games in the last two years combined.
Read more: Blazers Could Send $100M Vet to Lakers in Massive New Trade Proposal: Report
It seems that the Blazers believe that Donovan Clingan is talented enough to be the starting center of the future, if he can stay healthy. That would make Williams III expendable.
Being able to get two players and a first-round pick in return for him is an excellent return. This is something that the Trail Blazers would love to explore.
From the Lakers' perspective, getting Williams III would be great if he can stay healthy. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be something that he has been able to in his career.
This is why it would be so great for the Trail Blazers to be able to unload Williams III on someone else. If this is a proposal that Portland has an opportunity to do, they should do it.
More Trail Blazers news: Former Blazers Hall of Famer Calls Out Organization
Portland is a team that has to make some big decisions this offseason. After deciding not to trade anyone at the trade deadline, They have to figure out what direction they want to go in.
The Trail Blazers clearly like the group that they have, but it's not a group that is able to make the playoffs. Even if they were all healthy this season, it likely would have been tough for them to make it.
Williams III averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Blazers Select SWC Guard in Latest Mock Draft
Blazers' Scoot Henderson Under Evaluation For Concussion
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.