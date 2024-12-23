Blazers Reportedly Starting to 'Field' Trade Offers For Center
One of the teams to watch around the trade deadline is the Portland Trail Blazers. They are one of the worst teams in the NBA, but they still have some players that other teams covet. It's clear that they are still in a rebuilding phase right now, and they need some more young players to build around.
Portland has some assets that are valuable around the league. Of course, every team values what they have available differently. Right now, the Trail Blazers haven't made a lot of their guys available, even if some teams have made calls about specific guys they might want to trade for.
That doesn't mean that the Blazers haven't made anyone on their team available yet. There is one specific player who they have already fielded various calls for. That is center Duop Reath, who is not currently in the rotation at this point in the season.
Reath has a very cheap contract, as it just sits at $2 million a year through next season. That cheap of a contract could be valuable for someone who is close to the second apron and is looking for some depth at the center position. There are several teams who fit that description.
It's unclear which teams have made calls on Reath, but the Blazers clearly aren't using him. They can be choosy on what they want in return for a few of their players. Reath probably wouldn't fetch more than a couple second-round picks or another cheap contract.
Reath will not be the only player that the Trail Blazers field calls on. Quite frankly, there aren't a lot of players that the Blazers have made untouchable. They are still trying to figure out who is going to be part of their core moving forward. They likely won't trade Donovan Clingan or Shaedon Sharpe. Scott Henderson likely won't go on the block, either.
So far in his career, Reath averages 7.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He only averages just under 18 minutes per game when he does get on the court, so he's valuable when he is out there. He's also a decent 3-point shooter, hitting 36 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
Reath is a player who could be moved well before the deadline because of how cheap his contract is. He's not one of the major names who would be a deadline deal.
More Trail Blazers news: Massive Trade Idea Has Blazers Send Wing East For Haul