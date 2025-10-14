Blazers Rising Star Predicted to Average Double-Double This Season
A rising Portland Trail Blazers star has been predicted to enjoy a significant statistical uptick for the first time in 2025-26.
Eric Karabell of ESPN recently predicted that now-starting center Donovan Clingan will average a double-double during his second season.
The 21-year-old out of the University of Connecticut will replace former starter Deandre Ayton after Portland opted to buy out the now-Los Angeles Lakers center this summer.
Clingan showed some impressive defense early, but his offense looked a bit raw in his limited bench minutes. In seven games last April, Clingan averaged an impressive stat line of 10.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks a night.
All told, the 7-foot-2 big man averaged 6.5 points on 53.9 percent field goal shooting and 59.6 percent free throw shooting, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.1 assists, and 0.5 steals in 19.8 minutes per.
Karabell wonders if Clingan will be capable of matching his April production over the course of the entire 2025-26 season.
Portland fans will get their next opportunity to see Clingan in action on Tuesday night, in a tilt against the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. PT.
Portland's Center Rotation
Clingan will have some intriguing young talent nipping at his heels already, just a year removed from being the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Portland traded out of the lottery to select 7-foot-1 big man Yang Hansen, a former CBA standout with the Qingdao Eagles, with the No. 16 pick in June's 2025 NBA Draft. The 20-year-old averaged 16.2 points on 59.5 percent field goal shooting and 67.7 percent free throw shooting, 10.0 boards, 2.8 dimes, 2.7 blocks and 0.9 steals during his second and final (for now) season in China.
Playing behind Clingan in two preseason games so far, Hansen has been averaging 10.0 points on .538/.400/1.000 shooting splits, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.0 assists (against 3.5 turnovers) a night.
Oft-injured former All-Defensive Second Team center Robert Williams III, as tends to be the case, is already hurt. The 6-foot-9 pro has appeared in just 26 games, total, for Portland across the past two seasons. His contract will be tough to trade. Duop Reath could get some added run in his absence.
