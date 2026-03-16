Blazers Rule Seven Players Out vs. Nets on Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers have a long injury report against the Brooklyn Nets, and it is getting longer with some last-minute decisions.

According to team insider Sean Highkin, the Blazers are ruling out big man Robert Williams III and forward Vit Krejci.

"Robert Williams III is out on the back-to-back as usual and Vit Krejci is out with a left calf contusion. Tiago Splitter said he’s hopefully it’s not anything serious but Krejci got hit last night in Philly and said he couldn’t play today," Highkin tweeted.

Robert Williams III is out on the back-to-back as usual and Vit Krejci is out with a left calf contusion. Tiago Splitter said he’s hopefully it’s not anything serious but Krejci got hit last night in Philly and said he couldn’t play today. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) March 16, 2026

Blazers Rule Williams, Krejci Out vs. Nets

Williams and Krejci are joining Damian Lillard, Caleb Love, Shaedon Sharpe, Yang Hansen and Chris Youngblood on the injury report for the Blazers. Love, Yang, and Youngblood are in the G League while Lillard is still recovering from a torn Achilles and Sharpe is out with a stress reaction to his left fibula.

The Nets are also dealing with a long injury report themselves as rookie point guard Egor Demin (foot), big man Day'Ron Sharpe (thumb), power forward Noah Clowney (rest), shooting guard Terance Mann (Achilles), leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) are all out. Rookie forward Ben Saraf was questionable with a calf injury, but he is expected to go for the Nets.

The Blazers being injured is nothing new for the team as they have dealt with this all year long. Williams sitting is no surprise because he usually does not play both legs of back-to-backs, and he suited up against the Philadelphia 76ers less than 24 hours ago. Krejci's injury happened during the game against the Sixers, but the hope is that he will be able to return to the court at some point during the road trip.

The Blazers are enduring their final long road trip of the season, playing five games away from the Moda Center. They fell in the opener last night against the Sixers but hope they can bounce back against the Nets, especially with their lengthy injury report.

A win could get the Blazers in ninth place in the Western Conference standings if the Golden State Warriors lose to the Washington Wizards, who will be playing simultaneously to start the action for the league this evening.

Tip-off between the Blazers and Nets is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET inside the Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.