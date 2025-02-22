Blazers' Robert Williams Shockingly Downgraded Ahead of Hornets Match
The Portland Trail Blazers could be without their star center, Robert Williams III, for their Saturday matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Blazers announced Williams is now questionable due to knee soreness.
Williams did not appear on the injury report on Friday but found his way there on Saturday hours before tip-off.
Williams has been in and out of the Trail Blazers lineup throughout the 2024-25 campaign thus far, as he's dealt with injuries.
The veteran big man could end up missing another game Saturday after being listed as questionable with left knee soreness. If Williams is a no-go, rookie center Donovan Clingan will likely continue to get more time on the floor.
Williams last played on Thursday in the team's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 27-year-old recorded eight points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field, six rebounds, two blocks, two steals, and one assist in over 25 minutes of action.
It was Williams' first game after they missed the last two outings before the All-Star break.
The big man was efficient while impacting both sides of the court, albeit in a losing effort.
Williams recorded at least two steals and two blocks for the second time this season. Those two steals account for his most swipes in a game since Nov. 12, though Williams has appeared in only 20 regular-season games due to a litany of injuries.
Williams has struggled to stay healthy his entire career as he's dealt with a multitude of injuries. He is in his second year in Portland after he spent the first five years of his career with the Boston Celtics.
Portland sits as the home favorite in this matchup with a -5.5 spread.
The Blazers will look for their 24th win of the season, and it may come without Williams in the lineup.
