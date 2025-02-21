Blazers' Scoot Henderson Gets Brutally Honest About Playoff Chances
The Portland Trail Blazers looked like one of the better teams in the NBA following a long winning streak. But just before the All-Star break, everything came back down to earth.
Portland ended their last few games with a three-game losing streak, halting all progress they had made. In the first game back from the All-Star break, Portland dropped a game to the Los Angeles Lakers.
While the team was able to keep it somewhat close, the Lakers were able to overpower the Trail Blazers in the end. But despite all of this, Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson still believes that a playoff push can be had.
“We’re going for it,” Blazers guard Scoot Henderson said. “Every time we get on that court, we play to win … We play hard and whatever happens, happens.”
Even head coach Chauncey Billups weighed in on the playoff chances for the team. Billups said that they are taking things one game at a time due to the tough slate of teams that the NBA has.
“I go five games at a time, type of thing,” he said. “It’s tough to look ahead in the league. Every team is so good.”
Currently, Portland holds a record 23-33, sitting in 13th place within the Western Conference standings. The likelihood of the Trail Blazers making the postseason is low but if they were to put together another few strong weeks, it could happen.
“I just keep our guys focused on the next opponent,” Billups said. “If we get further down the line, we’ll just look up and see where we’re at.”
The Trail Blazers will look to keep pushing and see what happens down the stretch of the season. This team is confident in themselves and they have already built upon last season with the success from this year.
Can Blazers Still Make Late Playoff Push Following All-Star Break?
