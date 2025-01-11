Blazers Rookie Donovan Clingan Shakes Two Month Slump With Huge Game
The Portland Trail Blazers suffered a close 117-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks despite leading for the majority of the game.
One of the reasons the game was so close was because of rookie center Donovan Clingan, who recorded his second career double-double.
Clingan led the Blazers with 11 total rebounds while also recording 11 points, two blocks, and an assists.
“I thought DC played great,” Portland head coach Chauncey Billups said, per Aaron Fentress of Oregon Live. “I really did. His minutes were good.”
“He had some big finishes around the basket and he played really tough,” Billups continued.
More Trail Blazers: Portland Head Coach Chauncey Billups Calls Out Mavericks 'Cheap Shot' in Late Game Defeat
The last time Clingan scored a double-double was on Nov. 13, 2024, when he recorded 17 points, 12 total rebounds, eight blocks, and an assist in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The other significant game from Clingan came on Nov. 23, 2024, against the Houston Rockets where he recorded 19 total rebounds along with three blocks, one steal, and one assist.
“It was good to see him back to being DC again,” Billups said. “That was extremely positive.”
More Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III Reveals 'Sadness' Upon Learning of Trade to Portland
After a successful high school career where he was named Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year twice, Clingan decided to join the UConn Huskies over Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Georgetown, Syracuse, Providence, and Rutgers.
In his freshman season, Clingan played as the back up center to Adama Sanogo. Across 39 games, he averaged 6.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 0.5 assists, and 04 steals per game. He was named to the Big East All-Freshaman team.
For his sophomore year, Clingan was officially named the starter for UConn, averaging 13 points, 7.4 total rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 0.5 steals per game across 35 games. He was an AP Honorable Mention All-American.
In both seasons, Clingan was an NCAA Champion with the Huskies. After his sophomore season, Clingan declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Clingan was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 11th overall pick of the NBA Draft and made his league debut on Oct. 23, 2024. Since then, he has averaged 6.1 total rebounds, 5.6 points, 1.6 blocks, 0.6 assists, and 0.4 steals across 29 games, seven of which he started.
More Trail Blazers: Blockbuster Portland Trade Proposal Sees Champion Forward Moved to Portland