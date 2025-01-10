Robert Williams III Reveals 'Sadness' Upon Learning of Trade to Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers decided to blow up their franchise and go a different direction before last season started. They traded Damian Lillard away to the Milwaukee Bucks, and that started a rebuild that is still going on.
When all of the trade dust was settled, Portland ended up with Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, and Robert Williams III. They still have all three guys on the roster, at least for now.
Williams III was a nice young piece that the Trail Blazers were able to get from Boston. The thought was that he could back up Ayton and be able to provide some rim-protection off the bench.
Unfortunately, Williams III has not been able to stay healthy. Despite his young age, knee injuries have limited his availability to Portland.
Williams III has played in just 18 games over the past two seasons with the Blazers. He hasn't really been able to be an established player with Portland.
Williams III has been floated around as a possible trade target once the deadline approaches. He recently opened up about how he felt getting traded from Boston to Portland as part of the three-team Lillard trade.
“I was in my basement in Boston and my agent texts me like, ‘It’s tough, but we gotta let you go,' whatever, whatever,” Williams said. “I respect that always. It’s always love on that side for the opportunities. I was sad. It was my first trade. I was sad for like two or three days.”
Williams III clearly didn't know how to feel once he got traded. People forget how emotional of a moment it is when it happens because it's something that happens frequently in the NBA.
As a young player, Williams III wasn't sure how to feel when this news hit him. That helped him get prepared for it to happen again, which it might, a couple of weeks from now.
Williams III needs to stay healthy for a team to trade for him, though. He needs to show that he can play ten games in a row before a team is willing to give up real assets for him.
Williams III is averaging 6.6 points, five rebounds, one assist, and 1.7 blocks when he has been able to play this season.
