Blazers Rookie Yang Hansen Seen in Tears On the Bench During Preseason Game
New Portland Trail Blazers center is a different kind of rookie.
The CBA standout was a fast riser in last June's 2025 NBA Draft, having leapt into the first round to be selected by Portland with the No. 16 overall pick. He has said himself he hopes to emulate the well-rounded offensive game of three-time MVP Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.
More news: Yang Hansen Has Lineup Request for Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups
Jokic, the best passing big man in the history of the sport, is a nightly triple-double threat, boasting one of the most complete portfolios ever on offense. Hansen, already a great scorer and rebounder in China, is hoping that skillset translates to the pros. In four preseason games so far, he's averaging 8.0 points on .462/.400/1.000 shooting spilts, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists per.
With All-Defensive Team backup center Robert Williams III seemingly always injured (he's already hurt, and the season hasn't even started yet), Hansen appears poised to step in as Portland's top backup center behind newly minted starting five Donovan Clingan.
Hansen Takes His Preseason Games Seriously
Hansen has also not been shy about wearing his feelings on his sleeve — even in exhibition games — as when he was seen crying during the final minutes of a narrow 132-129 preseason clash against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. that kind of commitment and enthusiasm is appetizing in a young prospect.
Assistant coach Eugene "Pooh" Jeter III was on hand to console an emotional Hansen on the bench. Victor Sun captured the moment.
“I was emotional. I didn’t play well. But I could hear the fans sitting on my left — they were loud. I’m really grateful,” Hansen said after the game, “And Pooh was there encouraging me, I felt better.”
In 15 minutes off the Trail Blazers bench, Hansen scored just three points on 1-of-2 field goal shooting (it was a trey), dished out one dime, swiped one steal, and blocked a shot. He also notched three turnovers and fouled out. It was not an ideal conclusion to his preseason play.
More news: Blazers Have Completely Revamped Offense Heading Into New Season
Portland's regular season is scheduled to tip off on Wednesday, when the Trail Blazers will square off against the mighty Minnesota Timberwolves, also-rans across the past two Western Conference Finals.
With the advent of six-time All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday and Hansen (plus Damian Lillard, although he's essentially redshirting this year to rehabilitate), the Trail Blazers are hoping that internal growth for forwards Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija and guards Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson can yield the team's first playoff appearance since 2021.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.