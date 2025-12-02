7 Blazers Land on Injury Report for Raptors Game

The Portland Trail Blazers could be squaring off against the surprisingly solid Toronto Raptors without as many as seven players, according to the club's PR team.

Six Trail Blazers have already been ruled out.

INJURY REPORT 12/2 @ TOR:



OUT

Javonte Cooke (G League Two Way)

Scoot Henderson (L Hamstring Tear)

Jrue Holiday (R Calf Strain)

Damian Lillard (L Achilles Tendon)

Matisse Thybulle (L Thumb Ligament Tear)

Blake Wesley (R Foot Fracture)



QUESTIONABLE

Donovan Clingan (Illness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) December 1, 2025

Beyond two-way signing Javonte Cooke, the Trail Blazers will be also without two-time All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday (right calf strain), nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard (done for the season with a left Achilles tendon rupture), two-time All-Defensive Team shooting guard Matisse Thybulle (left thumb ligament tear), and guard Blakey Wesley (right foot fracture).

After being a late scratch against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to illness, center Donovan Clingan has seen his status upgraded to a still-dubious questionable ahead of the Tuesday clash.

The 7-foot-2 University of Connecticut product has thrived in his second pro season for Portland so far. Through 19 games (all starts) with the 8-12 Trail Blazers, the 21-year-old has been averaging 10.2 points on .493/.629/.811 shooting splits, 10.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.7 steals a night.

Portland finds itself in something of an extended slump, the longer it plays without Holiday. The club has gone 1-6 in the two weeks it's played without its six-time All-Defensive Teamer.

The Trail Blazers' Latest Failure

In a 123-115 defeat against the 20-1 Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, interim head coach Tiago Splitter started Sidy Cissoko in Holiday's stead. He scored five points on 1-of-5 shooting from the floor (1-of-4 from distance) and 2-of-2 shooting from the free throw line, pulled down two rebounds, dished out one dime and blocked a shot, while registering a +7 plus-minus.

Without Holiday or Henderson (or Lillard), and with the recently-extended Shaedon Sharpe shifted back to a bench role by Splitter, Portland's backcourt has been incredibly thinned out of late. Against a club like Oklahoma City — and its defensively inclined guards and perimeter pieces — the healthy Trail Blazers guards stood little chance.

Toronto has been one of the happy surprises of the 2025-26 NBA season, and is off to a blistering 14-7 start — good for the No. 4 seed in the wide-open Eastern Conference. They could prove a formidable foe.

