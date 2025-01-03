Blazers Rumors: 2 Teams Mentioned in Potential Jerami Grant Trade
The Portland Trail Blazers are going to be one of the teams who are sellers at the trade deadline. They will be looking for some young pieces and draft capital in exchange for some of the guys they have on the block. One of the biggest names they are likely to part with is Jerami Grant.
Grant is 30 years old and in the prime of his career. He is coveted as a third scorer on a championship team. His length on the perimeter offers some good defensive play as well. The good news for Portland is that they are going to have a bidding war for someone like him.
Right now, it looks like there are two teams who seem to be the favorites to land him, and they are in opposite conferences. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Kings and the Cavaliers are the two teams who have indicated the most interest in Grant.
Those two teams might not be the only teams who are interested in Grant. The biggest question that needs to be answered is whether or not the Blazers are going to be able to extract a first-round pick for Grant. They had to give one up when they acquired him from Detroit.
Grant is a piece that could put the right team over the top for a title. If the Lakers, Bucks, or Cavs were to get someone like him, that could put them on the path to contending for a title. The Cavs are already the best team in the East, but this would make them even better.
Portland is in the business of getting the highest possible price for their good pieces. The Trail Blazers are still trying to figure out who their core is going to be. Grant does not match their timeline, so he is likely going out the door either this season or next season.
The smart thing would be for Portland to get rid of him at the deadline so that he can have higher value to other teams at a younger age. 30 is when players start to fall out of their primes. This might be the season that Portland can extract the most possible assets in a trade for Grant.
Grant isn't going to be the only player who could potentially be traded. Besides Donovan Clingan, it's unclear if they have anyone who they consider absolutely untouchable.
