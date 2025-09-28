Blazers Sale Facing Major Legal Hiccup
The Portland Trail Blazers have been trying to figure out what the future of the franchise was going to be. Since Paul Allen passed away in 2018, the franchise has been passively looking for buyers.
Portland has entered into an agreement with Tom Dundon to sell the franchise for a large sum of money. Dundon is also part of the ownership group that owns the Carolina Hurricanes.
As they sift through the legal process of being sold, there seems to be a pretty large legal matter that needs to be tended to before they continue the process.
Legal matter could delay the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers
According to Jason Quick and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, there is a legal matter that could draw out the sale of the franchise.
"The sale of the Portland Trail Blazers is facing a legal hiccup. RAJ Sports, the company run by the family that owns the WNBA’s Portland Fire and the NWSL’s Thorns, is suing an investor in the group that is set to buy the Blazers for switching sides despite what RAJ Sports says was an exclusivity agreement."
Apparently, RAJ Sports wants to buy the Blazers.
"The complaint, which was unsealed Friday, states that RAJ Sports entered an exclusivity agreement on July 24, 2025, with Andrew and Peggy Cherng, who own Panda Express, to become an 'anchor investor' in purchasing the Trail Blazers, with the intention of having the Cherngs serve as an alternate governor should the bid succeed," The Athletic writes.
The Trail Blazers' sale could end up being delayed even further
Initially, the Blazers were expecting to officially sell the team by the end of the 2025-26 season. It's unclear how long this lawsuit could delay this sale now that it has been filed.
Dundon and all of the parties involved will figure out a resolution to everything that's going on. The Blazers will figure out a solution that will be good for everyone.
It might take longer than fans would have liked, but the future of the franchise is still very secure. There will be a new owner of the team by the time next season starts.
Perhaps they can finally have stable ownership that will lead to more wins.
