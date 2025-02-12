Blazers’ Scoot Henderson Out of Rising Stars Game Due to Injury
Portland Trail Blazers star guard Scoot Henderson will not participate in the 2025 Rising Stars game at this weekend's NBA All-Star event.
Blazers' insider Sean Higkin shared via X.
Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther will replace Henderson in the Rising Stars game.
Henderson will no longer play in the game due to a right ankle sprain he suffered on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets.
The 20-year-old guard was set to make his second appearance in the Rising Stars game after he made the 2024 roster.
Henderson has had a solid year for the 13th-seed Blazers. In 47 games, he is averaging 12.4 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three in 26.6 minutes of action.
Portland selected the 20-year-old in the 2023 NBA Draft with the No. 3 overall pick.
Henderson was a five-star recruit who played for the NBA G League Ignite for two seasons before entering the NBA.
On Nov. 12, Henderson became the second youngest player in Trail Blazers history to reach 1,000 career points (20 years, 283 days) and has 10 career points/assists double-doubles, which is five more than any other second-year player.
Under this new format, the winning team from the Rising Stars game will advance to the main All-Star Game tournament, facing three teams of stars voted on by the fans, media, and NBA coaches.
The Rising Stars game will feature four teams competing in a tournament of three games (including a Semifinals and Championship Round).
Each game will be played to a “target score" (Semifinals to 40; Championship to 25). Three teams will consist of 7 players each that were selected from a pool of 21 players by NBA assistant coaches
Henderson was on the team, which features Toumani Camara, Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, Yves Missi, Amen Thompson, and Ausar Thompson.
Henderson has started to look like the former lottery pick the Blazers hoped he'd be.
Plenty of young, rising stars will participate in the effort to help kick off the NBA All-Star weekend.
While Henderson will no longer participate, the games should be worth watching.
