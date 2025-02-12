Scoot Henderson Injury Status for Blazers vs Nuggets
To say that the Portland Trail Blazers had a rough outing against the Denver Nuggets is an understatement.
The Blazers were completely destroyed by the Nuggets 146-117, which included a 40-point clinic from MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and forward Christian Braun recording 26 points, six rebounds, and two assists.
Now, Portland is looking to face Denver once again in order to get revenge. However, they will be without multiple key players.
According to the Portland Trail Blazers' PR team, guard Scoot Henderson will be one of four players who will be out for Wednesday's game. Henderson will be out due to a right ankle sprain.
The injury happened during the game against Denver, causing Henderson to leave early. He recorded six points, three assists, and two rebounds over 25 minutes.
Henderson has proven to be an integral part of the team, averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 assists, three total rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game across 47 games this season, nine of which he started.
That being said, Henderson isn't the only play who will be missing the Nuggets rematch. Center Deandre Ayton will also be out with a left calf strain.
This season, Ayton has averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, one block, and 0.8 steals per game across 40 games.
The other main roster player who is out is guard/forward Matisse Thybulle with a right ankle sprain. He has yet to play this season and it is believed that his return won't come until Feb. 20 at the earlierst when Portland faces the Los Angeles Lakers.
Last season, Thybulle averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 total rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.4 assists, and 0.8 blocks per game across 65 games.
Three other players remain questionable for the Trail Blazers: forward Jerami Grant, who is suffering from right knee soreness, forward Kris Murray with a left quad contusion, and center Rober Williams III with right knee soreness.
Until recently, the Blazers were on a bit of a streak, winning six game sin a row and 10 of their last 11 games.
However, this was put to a stop by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who scored 38 points in the fourth quarter to beat Portland 114-98. Their next game was the aforementioned disaster against the Nuggets.
Hopefully, these ailing Trail Blazers will be able to make a comeback in a big way in the near future.
