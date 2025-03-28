Blazers' Scoot Henderson Under Evaluation For Concussion
After a disappointing debut season as the No. 3 pick in a loaded 2023 NBA Draft, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson righted the shift somewhat in 2024-25.
He's been starring in his role as the club's sixth man, a dynamic, energy-shifting scorer off the bench.
Portland, too, has been surprisingly competitive of late. Thanks to the growth of incumbent young pieces Toumani Camara (the No. 52 pick in Henderson's draft class) and Shaedon Sharpe, plus the advent of exciting new additions Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan, the Trail Blazers' youth movement has caught up to established vets like new starting point guard Anfernee Simons and starting center Deandre Ayton.
Power forward Jerami Grant has regressed this year, and is currently out with a lingering injury. Ayton has been shelved for over a month, although Clingan has adeptly slotted in for him.
At 32-42 on the season, Portland still has at least a technical shot of making the play-in tournament in the crowded Western Conference. The Trail Blazers are four games behind the 36-38 Dallas Mavericks for the No. 10 seed in the West, with just eight games left on both clubs' slates. The 35-38 Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, are 0.5 games behind Dallas and 3.5 games ahead of Portland.
Now, unfortunately, Portland could be without Henderson during some of its final regular season contests.
A source informs Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian that the 6-foot-3 guard is undergoing evaluation for concussion-like symptoms.
He departed the Trail Blazers' 128-107 defeat to the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the contest. In 23:41 of action, he scored six points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field (1-of-5 from 3-point land) and 1-of-2 shooting from the foul line. Henderson also dished out six dimes.
Missing Henderson for any extended period of time could prove gravely detrimental to Portland's postseason hopes. Dalano Banton will likely see more extended run should Henderson sit out multiple contests down the home stretch of the season.
Next up for the Trail Blazers is a Sunday matinee clash with the 45-27 New York Knicks, who themselves are eager to strengthen their grip on the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed. As we've seen before, Henderson isn't intimidated by the Knicks' stifling post defense.
In his 66 healthy games this season, Henderson is averaging 12.7 points on .419/.354/.767 shooting splits, 5.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals a night. His defense still is a bit undercooked, but his shooting efficiency and late-game scoring confidence have both improved.
