Julius Randle Playing Status For Blazers vs Timberwolves
Ahead of his 29-23 Minnesota Timberwolves' matchup against the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers (currently 23-29 on the year, but winners of six in a row and nine of their last 10), three-time All-Star Minnesota power forward Julius Randle is ailing.
According to the league's latest injury report, the 6-foot-9 power forward out of Kentucky has been ruled out for Saturday's tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers with a right groin strain.
He initially suffered a right adductor strain early into Minnesota's 138-113 victory against the lowly Utah Jazz on January 30. In just 10 minutes, he scored six points on 3-of-7 shooting from the floor, notched one rebound and dished out one dime.
For the season so far, Randle is averaging 18.9 points on .470/.321/.811 shooting splits, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.7 steals across his 48 healthy games for the Timberwolves, already more than he played during his entire 2023-24 season stint with the New York Knicks.
Still, his production this year represents a major drop-off from his latest Knicks output last year He averaged 24.0 points while slashing .472/.311/.781, 9.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.5 steals a night. Minnesota is clearly missing former All-Star power forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns, who next to reigning Defensive Player of the Year center Rudy Gobert comprised a formidable frontcourt duo.
Randle was never a great defender, but he's been really rough during his first year with the Timberwolves.
Randle was never expected to be the situationally solid defender Towns was, but the offensive drop-off between the two vets has been alarming. He's been such a disappointment that some fans and pundits were befuddled Minnesota couldn't move him at this year's trade deadline.
The Timberwolves will also be without two-way signings Jesse Edwards and Tristen Newton.
Donte DiVicenzo, the other ex-Knick now in Minnesota, is sidelined with a left great toe sprain. The man DiVincenzo replaced in the Timberwolves' starting lineup, 37-year-old former All-Star point guard Mike Conley, is questionable to play through a sprained right index finger. All-NBA superstar shooting guard Anthony Edwards, meanwhile, is questionable with a sore right hip.
All-Defensive Team Trail Blazers shooting guard/small forward is the team's only rotation player who's guaranteed to miss the game with a right ankle sprain. Forward Deni Avdija (right hand sprain) and point guard Scoot Henderson (right ankle soreness) are both questionable, however.
