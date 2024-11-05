Blazers Star Looking For Other Ways to Contribute During Shocking Shooting Slump
New Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija has not had the smoothest transition to the Trail Blazers since he was traded to Portland from the Washington Wizards. Avdija has seen his shooting averages dip to start the 2024-25 season as he grows into his role with the Blazers.
Through seven games, Avdija is shooting just 33.8 percent from the field and 19.2 percent from the three-point line, both the lowest rates of his NBA career. He has managed to average 10.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, but could be scoring more with better accuracy. During the Blazers' most recent loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Avdija hit just four of his 12 attempts from the field, and two of five three-point attempts.
In three games this season, Avdija failed to make a single one of his three-point attempts.
“I feel like I’m still trying to get in rhythm with everything,” Avdija said, via Oregon Live. “Opening the season a little bit on the slow start for me personally but I’m trying to contribute with other things.”
Comparatively, Avdija shot a career-highs of 50 percent from the field last season and 37.4 percent on three-pointers. He has shot over 40 percent from the field in every season of his NBA career.
“I feel like even though I’m not having the best offensive nights, I’m still trying my best to help the team win,” Avdija said.
While Avdija is in a shooting slump, his teammates still recognize the other contributions he is making to the team.
“Having him get out and run with the ball in his hands is big for us,” Blazers guard Anfernee Simons said. “He’s making big plays getting rebounds and pushing.”
The 23-year-old remains confident that he will begin shooting more consistently over the course of the season, and as he continues to build better chemistry with his new teammates. Avdija's shooting average from the field improved during every season he spent with the Wizards, even as his playing time and shooting attempts increased as well.
More Blazers:
Blazers Clearly Winning Damian Lillard Trade With Bucks Spiraling
3 Biggest Takeaways from Blazers’ Tough Loss to Suns