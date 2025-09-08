Blazers’ $27 Million Guard Poised for Scoring Breakout This Year
Do the Portland Trail Blazers have a sleeping giant on their hands?
Michael Shearer of HoopsHype thinks it's certainly possible.
Shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is an athletic specimen, and did score in bunches last season, but did not consistently impact winning. Still, Shearer believes Sharpe could take another, more meaningful leap in 2025-26.
"Sharpe averaged 18.5 points per game last season, so it’s fair to wonder how much better he can be. He pairs a level of athleticism matched only by the Thompson twins (who are too obvious candidates to be worth including in this list) with a silky-looking jump shot," Shearer writes.
"Despite the clip above, I say looking because it hasn’t fallen at particularly high rates – Sharpe’s three-point percentage has actually decreased over his three years of experience," Shearer adds.
The 22-year-old saw his role shift a bit last season, as he started a majority of his games (52 of 72) for the first time in his pro career, averaging a career-high 18.5 points on .452/.311/.785 shooting splits, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals. He's merely a career 33 percent shooter from 3-point land.
Sharpe on the Rise in 2025-26?
Shearer, however, posits that the 6-foot-6 swingman should be a better shooter than the numbers might suggests. Sharpe developed his offensive bag in Year 3, and is at this point poised to be playing for a restricted free agent contract.
"But Sharpe’s shot is mechanically sound, and he’s a good free-throw shooter. He spent last season adding notably more craft to his game, taking better care of the ball and finishing stronger at the rim," Shearer notes. "If the three-ball starts splashing the way it should (and his defense improves enough that Chauncey Billups doesn’t have to keep benching him), Sharpe still has borderline All-Star potential."
It's notable, perhaps, that Shearer does not believe Sharpe's backcourt mate Scoot Henderson has borderline All-Star potential. Henderson was the highly-touted No. 3 pick among the class of 2024, behind All-Star San Antonio Spurs center and rising Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller.
Now, team general manager Joe Cronin has effectively brought in two 35-year-old former All-Star point guards, Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard, as possible replacements.
