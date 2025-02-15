Blazers Top Draft Choice Cooper Flagg Hints at College Return in 2025
The Portland Trail Blazers made their objective clear this season when they decided not to make any moves during the trade deadline. They decided that they were going to try to make the playoffs.
If they were going to make any moves at the deadline, it likely would have been to trade some guys in exchange for some draft capital. They would have been sellers instead of buyers.
While the Trail Blazers did have a nice run, winning ten of eleven games at one point, they entered the All-Star break having lost three straight games.
Now, it looks more likely that the Blazers will miss the playoffs entirely. That means that they will be in the draft lottery, hoping to land Cooper Flagg.
Even though their lottery odds wouldn't be great, the Hawks did just win the lottery in the 2024 Draft after having some bad odds. So, there is hope that Portland could do the same.
The prize for this draft is Duke freshman Cooper Flagg. He is widely considered the best player in this draft, and it isn't close. Teams are actively tanking for the opportunity to draft him.
It would be a disaster for the Blazers if Flagg decided to stay at Duke for another year for some reason. Unfortunately, that looks like a distinct possibility.
Flagg might want to return next season because of how much fun he's having in college. NIL money would certainly help him stay because he would still be getting paid a ton of money while in school.
Not only would this be bad for the Blazers, but it would be bad for a lot of teams at the bottom of the NBA.
Of course, Flagg wouldn't be the first top prospect to say something like this before ultimately declaring for the draft.
It wouldn't be surprising to see the people around Flagg convince him to still come out for the NBA after this season. There is too much risk for him staying.
If he gets hurt, he would lose a ton of money. He would no longer be the number-one pick. That could cost him an enormous amount of money.
Flagg would also lose a ton of money when it comes to endorsements. It would be shocking if he stayed in school for another year.
So far this year, Flagg is averaging 19.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and four assists per game.
