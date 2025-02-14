History of Trail Blazers in NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest
There's always a debate on who is the best shooter in the NBA. That's part of the reason why the 3-Point Contest was created.
This is a contest that can help show who the deadliest shooters in the game are. It's also a great opportunity for those shooters to talk smack to their other competitors.
For the Portland Trail Blazers, they have some history with this contest. They've had quite a few players decide to participate in this event, and have even had one winner.
This event was created in 1986, so it's been around for almost 40 years. The first Blazers player to participate in the event is Kiki Vandeweghe back in the 1986-87 season.
Clyde Drexler was the next Blazer to participate back in the 1990-91 season. This was the season right before Drexler was able to lead the Blazers to the Finals.
The following year, Drazen Petrovic was in the contest as well. Neither he nor Drexler were able to win it in the years they were participating.
Terry Porter actually participated in the 3-Point Contest twice. The first time was in 1990-91, and the second time was in 1992-93. He wasn't able to win either time.
Cliff Robinson participated in the 3-Point Contest as a member of the Trail Blazers back in the 1995-96 season. That would be the only one he would do.
Danny Ainge participated for one year while he was with the Trail Blazers. He did it in 1990-91 as well, giving the Blazers three players in that one Contest.
Another Blazers player wouldn't participate until the 2010s. Damian Lillard would participate three times, once in 2013-14, again in 2017-18, and the final time in 2022-23.
Lillard is the only Trail Blazers player to win the 3-Point Contest, winning in his final season with Portland in that 2022-23 season.
The only other Trail Blazers to be in the 3-Point Contest were Wesley Matthews in 2014-15, C.J. McCollum twice in 2015-16 and 2016-17.
Seth Curry also did it in the 2018-19 season. In all, there have been ten Blazers who have done this.
