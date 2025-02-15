Former Blazers All-Star Forward Buck Williams a Finalist for 2025 Hall of Fame Class

March 31 1996 - Buck Williams entered @trailblazers game vs @dallasmavs w/15,999 pts in his career.



When he made his 1st basket early in 2nd qtr, he became only 8th player in @NBAHistory to record 16K pts & 12K rebs. #Blazers #RipCity #thisdateBlazersHistory pic.twitter.com/GwMLlp7GP6