Are Blazers Playoff Dreams Over Following Recent Slump?
Prior to the passing of the trade deadline, there were few teams hotter than the Portland Trail Blazers. They suddenly caught fire and may have given themselves some false hope.
Portland won ten of eleven games and was suddenly just two-and-a-half games away from the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings. It looked like they had a shot to worm their way into the play-in.
That's part of the reason why the Trail Blazers didn't make any moves at the trade deadline. They were one of just four teams to not make a single move at the deadline.
Unfortunately, the Blazers were not able to keep up their momentum. They come into the All-Star break having lost three straight games. They are now 5.5 games behind the tenth seed.
Are the Blazers done in their pursuit of making the playoffs? Did this recent slump doom their attempts of sneaking in?
It certainly looks like it. Not only have they lost three games in a row, but they have lost a couple of players to some injuries that will keep them out for a while.
Deandre Ayton will miss a few weeks with a calf injury after being carried off the floor. That will thrust Robert Williams III into the starting center spot, someone else who is prone to injuries.
An ankle sprain has already cost Scoot Henderson his ability to play in the Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend. It's unclear how long he will be out with that injury.
Those injuries to key players likely knocks them out of contention for the playoffs. Their schedule is favorable for them the rest of the way, though.
Portland will play 14 games against teams that are currently in the playoffs the rest of the way. That means they have 23 games against teams that aren't in the playoff picture.
In order for the Blazers to get themselves into the conversation, they must have their way with those non-playoff teams. If they can't win those games, they are in big trouble.
If Portland doesn't make the playoffs this year, this will be a lost season. They didn't trade any of their assets for draft capital or any young players while they still had value.
