Blazers Trade Idea Sends Jerami Grant Out For $93M All-Star Wing
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams as the NBA trade deadline approaches.
While that is the case, the Blazers aren't expected to be buyers but sellers. The Blazers will look to get rid of some of their veteran players, and the hottest name among their reported available names is veteran forward Jerami Grant.
Grant has been on the block for the Blazers for some time now, and there is a real chance they could move him with the deadline less than a month away.
While many teams will have their eye on the veteran forward, this trade scenario sees Grant heading East in a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
This trade proposal by Resse Kunz of Rip City Project sees Grant land with the Bucks in exchange for All-Star wing Khris Middleton and a 2031 second-round pick.
Blazers receive: Khris Middleton and a 2031 second round-pick
Bucks receive: Jerami Grant
"Even if he landed in a rebuilding situation like Portland, it wouldn't be surprising if Middleton picked up his $34 million player option for 2025-26, as his impact no longer justifies that massive contract. Getting off of Middleton's contract rather than Grant's potentially two years later aligns much better with when Portland will likely want to accelerate their rebuild after adding two valuable first-round draft picks to their roster.
"Grant is currently a more valuable player than Middleton, at least in 2025, as Middleton has dealt with injuries. The Bucks are in win-now mode after sacrificing future assets to pair Damian Lillard with Giannis Antetokounmpo. They should be thrilled to bring over Grant without giving up a first-round pick. Lillard's former teammate has hovered around 40 percent from beyond the arc in all three seasons in Portland and would provide valuable floor spacing for Lillard and Giannis to operate."
This trade is ideal for the Bucks as they get a slightly younger version of Middleton in terms of the position they play.
However, for the Blazers, this certainly doesn't make any sense as they get older, and their trade certainly doesn't fit with the team's direction.
The only thing that makes sense for the Blazers in this trade idea is getting the draft pick and getting rid of Grant's massive contract. That contract will only worsen as the season goes by, and the Blazers are willing to do all they can to dump Grant to another team, specifically a contender.
Middleton and Grant have struggled with injuries over the years, so this may be a lose-lose for both sides, but more so for the Bucks.
