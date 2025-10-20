Blazers’ Yang Hansen Announces Exciting News Ahead of Season
Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen took a major step in life by passing his driver's test on Sunday, which will allow him to drive in the city.
He bought a used BMW X5 in celebration. Hansen is now able to drive in Portland and can explore the city, per Joe Freeman of The Oregonian.
More news: Blazers Forward Predicted to Be In Contention For Major End of Season Award
Hansen had been walking around Portland due to his lack of access to a car, according to The Players' Tribune, though he should now have more freedom going forward.
"I am so grateful and fortunate to be able to make Portland my new home. It is such a beautiful place. I love that it is quiet and calm, and the air, it is so … fresh!" Hansen wrote in a story on The Players' Tribune.
"I don’t have a driver’s license, so I have just been walking everywhere since I arrived. (Have you seen me? I am hard to miss.) I’m pretty sure at this point I have already tried every Chinese restaurant near where I’m living. When you love food like I do, that is a must.
"I cannot live without Chinese food. (I plan on perfecting my shou zhua fan this season, so if people want me to, I will post the dish on social media so everyone can see how I’m doing.)"
More news: Former NBA Guard Responds to Possible 'Adidas Curse' Causing Damian Lillard's Achilles Tear
The center has moved from China, where he played two seasons, to Portland. It has been a culture shock for the 20-year-old big man, but the ability to freely explore the city should help him get comfortable.
He is facing a big challenge adjusting to the physicality and speed of American basketball, but the Blazers believed in him enough to use a first-round pick.
During NBA Summer League, Hansen demonstrated a strong understanding of the game and showed the ability to score from face-up opportunities. His playmaking skills are uncommon for a player of his size, but he is still developing.
An NBA Learning Curve
Portland will need to be patient with him and give the 7-foot-1 center time to develop, though he is committed to ensuring he reaches his full potential.
"As we all know, it has been a long while since a player from China has been drafted into the NBA. So I am very fortunate to be in the position I am, to be someone representing China at the very highest level of basketball," Yang added in his story.
"And I take that responsibility seriously. There are so many talented basketball players in China, so many young kids full of passion who are working hard every day to maybe someday make it to the NBA. If you go on social media, they are everywhere. The future is very bright in my view."
Latest Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.