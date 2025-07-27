Blazers' Yang Hansen Named Draft's Biggest Reach by Multiple Anonymous Execs
The Portland Trail Blazers made the shocking decision to select 7-foot-2 center Yang Hansen with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. It was much higher than NBA pundits thought he was going to get picked.
Portland really likes the raw skills that he has, especially his ability to pass the ball. He is able to pass the ball well from the top of the key and put his teammates in a situation to score.
While Portland likes what his raw talent can develop into, not every other team agrees that Hansen was worth that high of a selection.
Some anonymous executives believe that Hansen could be one of the most underrated rookies in the 2025 NBA Draft, according to a poll from ESPN's Jeremy Woo.
When league executives were asked who was the biggest draft reach, Hansen finished second in the poll. Hansen was expected to be a second-round pick, but Portland likes the way he plays.
The Blazers love his ability to block shots on defense and pass the ball. He still has other skills that he needs to develop, mainly his foot speed. He's still rather slow.
Portland does not care what other teams think about their draft pick. They believe that he has a shot to be in the rotation right away as a rookie based on how he played during Summer League.
Hansen could end up being the backup center by the time the season starts. Donovan Clingan is likely slated to be the starting center, so Hansen will have time to develop.
The Trail Blazers are a young team that will be counting on a lot of young players next season as they try to make a push to the playoffs. Hansen will be one of those players who needs to perform.
Other executives might end up regretting this poll if Hansen plays well during his rookie season. The good thing about how the Blazers are set up is that Hansen can play through his mistakes.
Last season, while playing in China, Hansen averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and three assists per game. He shot 58.6 percent from the field and also averaged 2.6 blocks per game.
