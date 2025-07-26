Blazers GM Says This Season is 'Winning Time' For Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers were hoping to make the playoffs this past season, despite not making any moves at the trade deadline. They ended up falling just short of that goal.
Portland has made some moves this offseason to help reach that goal next season, including trading for Jrue Holiday and signing Damian Lillard, although Lillard won't be playing at all next year.
The Trail Blazers have some young guys in the starting lineup, but Joe Cronin isn't worried about that. he believes that now is the time for the team to start winning.
More news: NBA Insider Questioning Blazers' Damian Lillard Signing, Direction of Franchise
Cronin is confident in the team that he has been able to put together.
Head coach Chauncey Billups is hoping that his young team is going to be able to handle the pressures of trying to actually win enough to make the playoffs instead of living in the lottery.
Cronin is hoping that Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe are able to make a bit of a leap to lead the backcourt with some help from Holiday. The center position is the greatest question.
Donovan Clingan is likely slotted to be the starting center heading into next season, even with Robert Williams III still on the roster. Clingan can be counted on to play more than Williams III, even though Clingan had injury issues in his rookie year.
The Blazers also feel great about Yang Hansen, who could end up being the backup center by the time the season ends. He has a lot of potential, especially with his passing and shot blocking.
More news: Blazers' Plan for Yang Hansen in Rookie Season Revealed
Hansen is a good player, but he needs time to develop as a player. The Blazers are relying on a lot of young players to step up in order to make the playoffs. It's not an easy task for them.
Cronin might be emboldened to make some moves at the trade deadline next year if things aren't going quite the way that he wants them to go. They neglected to make any moves this year at the deadline.
Portland is hoping that the young guys step up late in the year when the pressure starts to ramp up.
More news: Unlikely Blazers Player Recruited Damian Lillard to Portland
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.