Nikola Jokic Heaps Praise on Blazers' Yang Hansen, Responds to His Request
Yang Hansen is turning some heads around the world.
The recent first round draft pick of the Portland Trail Blazers hails from China — a country with an exploding basketball scene. Hansen has recently spoken to one of the country's most famous people, Yao Ming, about the commonalities they have as Chinese big men entering the NBA with real hype.
Damian Lillard, a Portland legend recently re-signing with the franchise, also spoke glowingly about the young center in a recent interview.
While being talked about by Lillard and Yao is fantastic in its own right, Hansen must've been thrilled by the praise he got from his idol — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Jokic was shown a clip from an interview Hansen gave during Summer League play. Hansen's goal is to get a picture and a signature from the multi-time MVP.
With a smile on his face, Jokic calls him "good" and that he's happy that when "[Hansen] gets in his prime that I'll be out of the league." Jokic also called him talented, and was more than pleased to affirm Hansen's request.
There are some eerie similarities between the two stylistically. Like Jokic, Hansen does not rely on elite athletic ability to be dominant. What he does utilize is fantastic footwork, immense skill with both hands around the rim, a tremendous feel for the game, and also his size.
Much like his idol, Hansen also plays to his size rather than floating on the perimeter. He'll bully and body players with physicality, much like Jokic, to get to his desired spots on the floor.
It will be interesting to see how Portland opts to use Hansen. The Trail Blazers took a center, Donovan Clingan, in the first round last year. Clingan showed some real promise as a defensive anchor.
While Hansen may never develop into that type of player, his ability to score offers a nice dichotomy with Clingan. Portland can mix-and-match these two promising players depending on the matchup. Even then, if one of them pans out into an above-average player, Portland will be very happy.
