Blazers Receive Major Yang Hansen Update
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten a major update on rookie center Yang Hansen's future this summer.
Now, Hansen appears to be affirming his commitment to his new NBA home.
The 7-foot-2 big man, selected with the No. 16 in a surprise move last month (he had been projected as a second round draft pick), enjoyed a solid start to his NBA career in Summer League.
Across four Summer League games in Las Vegas, Hansen averaged 10.8 points on .457/.333/.875 shooting splits, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 blocks and 0.5 steals.
Per The South China Morning Post, the 20-year-old plans to ditch this summer's FIBA Asia Cup so that he can better prioritize further growth in Portland.
“After finishing his NBA Summer League stint, Chinese men’s basketball player Yang Hansen immediately reported to head coach Guo Shiqiang about his experience in the draft combine and Summer League in the United States,” the Chinese Basketball Association said in a press release.
“He applied to the national team and the Chinese Basketball Association, hoping to participate in two short-term training camps organised by the Portland Trail Blazers starting on August 11 in order to better integrate with his new team and further improve his skills," the CBA added. "These camps are designed for rookies and players who need continued development based on their Summer League performance.”
On his personal social media, Hansen reflected on his run through Summer League, and his decision to skip the FIBA tournament.
“My journey in the NBA Summer League has come to an end. I’ve learned a lot and also recognised my shortcomings,” Hansen noted. “Every game, every confrontation has been a valuable experience for me.
“I especially want to thank the CBA and the national team for their understanding and support," Hansen wrote. “From the moment I decided to chase my dream in the United States, I have always felt the strength of the entire Chinese basketball community behind me.”
Hansen indicated that, although he won't be participating in the 2025 Asia Cup, he intends to root on the Chinese team from afar.
“In the coming period, I will devote all my energy to preparing for the preseason training camp and strive to make solid progress in the new season. During the Asia Cup, I will be following every game of the national team and cheering for my brothers.”
