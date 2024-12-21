Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Move Jerami Grant For Impressive Return
As the Portland Trail Blazers continue to rebuild, there’s been lots of conversation regarding potential moves the team should make before the trade deadline in February. One Portland player in particular whose name comes up often in trade talk is small forward Jerami Grant.
The Blazers are committed to developing their young core with players like Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons all having shown to be a main focus of the organization. Grant, at 29-years-old, may not fit the timeline of development the team has in mind.
Trading Grant could allow Portland to collect assets that better align with the team’s long-term plans, such as making the right moves in the NBA Draft. That said, in a new blockbuster trade proposal, the Blazers make a deal with the Miami Heat sending Grant to Miami.
In return, Portland lands Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Haywood Highsmith, Alec Burks, and a 2026 first-round draft pick.
Grant displays a high trade value, as he’s proven himself to be an efficient two-way player who can successfully contribute to playoff-contending teams. Teams in “win-now” mode would greatly benefit from bringing Grant to their organization.
Miami is absolutely in “win-now” mode, as the Heat features six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler who has made it abundantly clear, he is ready to compete for an NBA title.
Financially, Grant is a long-term commitment to the Trail Blazers. Grant is signed to a five-year, $160 million contract extension this offseason. If Portland does not value him as part of the long-term plan for the team, trading him could free up lots of cap space to explore other options.
Portland is unlikely to compete for an NBA Championship in the near future, making Grant’s prime years potentially less impactful for the franchise. By trading him, Grant can explore a more promising outcome during his best playing years while also filling in some missing pieces for Portland.
Although the Heat would lose young players like Jaquez Jr and Highsmith, the Heat upgrades by adding versatility to the lineup. Grant can play either forward spot and stretch the floor while improving the team’s defense, an area of concern for the Heat.
In return, the Blazers add more depth to the young core, while addressing shooting concern through Duncan Robinson. This trade makes sense for both teams under their current trajectories.
Portland expands on the rebuild by adding a mix of young and experienced players to the roster, while Miami adds an impact player who immediately improves their chances to compete for another title.
