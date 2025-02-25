Can Donovan Clingan Be Blazers Center of the Future?
The Portland Trail Blazers have had a season that few saw coming.
Entering the year, they were widely expected to be one of the league’s worst teams, likely competing for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, with more than half the season behind them, the Blazers find themselves within striking distance of a play-in spot.
Sitting just 4.5 games back of the 10th seed with 24 games remaining, they still have a real shot to make a late-season push. Even if they fall short, the future in Portland looks promising—especially with rookie center Donovan Clingan in the fold.
Clingan’s first year in the NBA has shown flashes of his potential, though it has also been hampered by injuries and limited playing time. In 44 games, he is averaging 5.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field in just 16.6 minutes of action.
His production might not stand out on paper, but he has already demonstrated that he can be a long-term anchor in the middle for Portland. Splitting time with veteran big men Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III has made it difficult for Clingan to find his rhythm, but his natural defensive instincts and elite size suggest he could be a key piece moving forward.
Defensively, Clingan is already making an impact. His 7-foot-6 wingspan allows him to alter shots and protect the rim at an above-average level. However, consistency is key—his standout performances earlier in the season showed what he’s capable of, and now he needs to replicate that effort on a nightly basis.
Offensively, Clingan’s game remains a work in progress. Right now, his biggest strength is creating second-chance opportunities through offensive rebounds, but to take the next step, he’ll need to expand his skill set.
While he may never develop a mid-range game like Ayton, finding a reliable go-to move—whether it’s a hook shot, post move, or a refined pick-and-roll presence—will be crucial to his development.
Durability remains a concern, as do his offensive limitations, but if Clingan can refine his scoring ability and continue to build on his defensive strengths, he could play a massive role in the Blazers’ future.
If everything comes together, not only will Portland take a big step forward, but Clingan could establish himself as a key part of their success for years to come.
