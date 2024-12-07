Chauncey Billups Rips Blazers 'Ugly All Around' 42-Point Blowout Loss to Jazz
The Portland Trail Blazers dropped another game on Friday night, this time to the Utah Jazz. However, it was a typical loss for the Trail Blazers as they were completely blown out by 42 points.
Portland showed little effort in the game and it resulted in a bad loss.
The final score was 141-99 as fans at the Moda Center watched their team not show any fight in the game. Utah did whatever they wanted in the contest and it led to Portland falling to 8-15 on the season.
After the game, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups ripped into his team, citing an "ugly all-around" performance from his players. Portland was simply blown off the court and couldn't recover at all during the contest.
"That was ugly all the way around. It was unfortunate, because I thought we were ready. We had a pretty good shootaround , our prep, what we were prepared for. We got out there and nothing ever worked."
Billups added that he believed his team was ready for this game before it started. That made the blowout loss even more frustrating for everyone involved.
“It was unfortunate because I really did think that we were ready in this game today,” Billups said after the team’s second-largest defeat of the season. “Thought we had a pretty good shootaround. Thought today was good when we got here ... And got out there, and nothing ever worked from the very beginning.”
Additionally, to add insult to injury in this game, Billups had to bench center Deandre Ayton. When asked about the reasoning behind the decision, Billups gave a blunt answer regarding the former No. 1 overall pick.
"I didn't like his spirit in the game."
It was just a bad all around night for the Trail Blazers and one that they will wish that they could have back. But Portland will look to regroup when they travel to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
Los Angeles is coming off their own string of poor performances, giving each side a chance to right the ship. Portland will need to hone in defensively against the Lakers as they have some real firepower in star duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
