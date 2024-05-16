Could Trail Blazers Make a Run at All-Star Point Guard This Offseason?
The Portland Trail Blazers are entering into an offseason that could help determine the direction of the franchise. After finishing this past year with a record of 21-61, Portland needs to start building toward the future.
They have some talent on the roster but nobody that directly puts fear into an opposing defense. The Blazers hold pick No. 7 and No. 14 in the upcoming NBA Draft but could look to package those to land a better player.
One name that could be intriguing for the Trail Blazers this offseason could be guard Darius Garland, who could become available depending on how the offseason in Cleveland shakes out. Shams Charania of FanDuel TV has reported that if the Cavaliers get commitment from star Donovan Mitchell on him signing an extension, Garland could be on the move.
"The Cavs are going to seriously evaluate the fit between Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland...I'm told if Mitchell does decide to stay long term, Garland's representation, they would have a conversation about the potential of a new home for him."
While the Blazers do have some young guards on the team, Garland could make some sense. He is only 24 years only and is locked up through the 2027-28 season. Garland would instantly become the face of the Blazers, giving them an All-Star-level guard to build around.
One reason that the team could look at Garland is that rookie Scoot Henderson had an inconsistent first season for Portland, giving thought that Portland may look elsewhere. Maybe they package Henderson to gain some additional help on the roster or land extra draft assets.
A Garland deal is probably unlikely but never say never. Portland wants to get back to contending sooner rather than later and Garland could help with that fact.
