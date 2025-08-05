Blazers Land 2 Key Lakers for $48 Million Big in Blockbuster Trade Idea
Could the Portland Trail Blazers offload a little-used vet for two intriguing, more high-upside young pieces from the Los Angeles Lakers?
That's what Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World proposes, at least.
More news: Blazers Called Out for 'Curious and Confusing' Offseason
In a new trade idea, Bitar lays out a path for Portland to get rid of reserve center Robert Williams III's expiring contract in exchange for second-year L.A. shooting guard Dalton Knecht and young forward Jarred Vanderbilt.
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Robert Williams III
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt
"This would also crowd the frontcourt logjam while sending Williams’ backup role to someone with significantly overlapping skill sets," Bitar writes. "Vanderbilt logged only about 15-16 minutes per game with limited offensive upside, while Knecht offers shooting and development potential, but giving up both players removes flexibility and continuity for L.A."
Williams, a former All-Defensive Teamer with the Boston Celtics, has barely been healthy across his two seasons in Portland. The 6-foot-9 Texas A&M product is a talented defender when healthy, but at 27, he has likely hit his ceiling already, and can't be counted upon to play on a consistent basis.
A divorce might be in the best interests of both sides, with the recently re-signed Duop Reath waiting in the wings to supplant him as the Trail Blazers' third-string center behind Donovan Clingan and rookie Yang Hansen.
"The Lakers would probably want to acquire Williams if it means losing Knecht, but including Vanderbilt ahead of veterans like Vincent or Kleber makes this deal a little more unlikely for them," Bitar writes. "That means Rob Pelinka will want to use one of the first two trades rather than this one, although Portland might value this deal most."
More news: Blazers Rising Star Makes Surprising Decision on Playing This Offseason
In fairness, Pelinka was happy to lose Knecht last year, before the bloom had really come off the rose.
Los Angeles infamously traded Knecht and its 2031 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for rim-running center Mark Williams just ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, but rescinded the deal when Williams supposedly failed his physical. Williams was later shipped off to the Phoenix Suns, in exchange for a whopping two first-round draft picks, during the 2025 NBA Draft.
So now, rival teams know L.A. would be open to ditching Knecht.
The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter, an All-American out of Tennessee, had looked like he could become James' new Kyle Korver — but his issues defensively eventually forced his way out of Redick's rotation by the end of the year.
More news:
Former Blazers Forward Suddenly Retires From International Play Ahead of EuroBasket
Blazers Make Massive Decision on Key Frontcourt Member
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.