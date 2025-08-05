Blazers Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Major Update on Jerami Grant Trade
The Portland Trail Blazers made the decision not to make any changes at the trade deadline this past year. Instead of trying to either improve the team by being buyers or tearing things down, they did neither.
After failing to make the playoffs, the Blazers decided to make some moves in the offseason to take the team in a direction that they believe will result in more wins.
They traded for Jrue Holiday and also signed Damian Lillard. Unfortunately, they weren't able to find a trade partner for Deandre Ayton, so they had to waive him. They have also been trying to move Jerami Grant.
The Blazers have been trying to find someone to trade Grant all offseason. Unfortunately for them, they haven't been able to find any takers. According to NBA reporter Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, there’s no real traction on a trade.
Grant wasn't able to increase his value at all after the trade deadline because of injuries. He missed a ton of time in the second half of the year, playing in just 47 games this past year.
This year wasn't just a one-time deal for him, though. Grant played 54 games last season and 63 the prior year, meaning he has missed a total of 82 games in those three years, which is the equivalent of an entire season.
The Trail Blazers are shifting towards having a younger core of players instead of having veteran guys like Grant, who don't provide a lot of value.
Unfortunately for Portland, no one wants to take on the $102.6 million he's due over the next three years of his contract. They might be stuck with him next season.
There could be a scenario in which Grant gets bought out at some point, but that likely won't happen until after next season. Grant will likely be the starting power forward for the Trail Blazers.
If Grant plays better next year, perhaps they can actually get some traction on a trade. Based on how he played last year, which was unmotivated, that doesn't seem likely.
This past season, Grant averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
This past season, Grant averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.