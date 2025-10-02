Deandre Ayton Appears to Take Shot at Blazers in Lakers Presser
The Deandre Ayton experiment did not necessarily work out, as the Trail Blazers bought out the center's contract to make him a free agent over the offseason after he spent just two seasons in Portland.
Ayton's representatives approached the Trail Blazers about the buyout under the understanding that Ayton wants to play in a winning situation.
After signing with the Lakers in free agency, Ayton made it clear at media day that he is happy with his new squad.
"I'm somewhere where it counts now," Ayton told reporters. "And I'm happy that everybody gets to see it. I'm happy where as a player, as myself, I get a chance to prove something big on a big stage."
Of course, it's hard to argue against calling Los Angeles a bigger stage than Portland. But Ayton's lackluster success in Portland was due primarily to injuries that held him to play only 95 games across two seasons. When active, Ayton performed well, averaging 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season, but he wasn't the same player who helped lead the Phoenix Suns to three consecutive deep playoff runs.
As he enters his eighth season in the NBA, Ayton is hoping to return to, or even surpass, that version of himself.
“This is the biggest opportunity I can say, in my career. Some people say it’s my last leg, some people say it’s my last chance. This is an opportunity I can say I’m truly not going to take for granted,” Ayton said during Media Day. “It’s almost like a wounded animal. I feel all the tension and I know where I’m at.”
In Los Angeles, Ayton will likely get a chance to be the Lakers' starting center. With the bright lights of L.A., Ayton will have to prove he's still capable of contributing to a potential championship contender.
“I’ve proven myself that I dominate best with playmakers. I’m here once again. I’m much older now, the game is much easier to me,” Ayton said. “Just playing alongside Luka is going to make a lot of things easier. It’s the true nature of the game, and really just to emphasize that even more.”
