Who Will Replace Scoot Henderson For Blazers After Brutal Injury?
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson has had an underwhelming first two pro seasons. After being selected with the No. 3 pick in 2023, he has failed to ascend to the kind of high-flying superstardom many expected from him.
With 2024-25 starter Anfernee Simons having been shipped off to the Boston Celtics, Henderson's path to more minutes alongside new arrival Jrue Holiday seemed assured. Now, however, someone else may need to absorb his rotational role at the beginning of the year.
Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report about potential options to replace Henderson in the lineup after the 21-year-old tore his hamstring.
Highkin listed guard Rayan Rupert and forward Kris Murray as players who could get more playing time with Henderson on the sidelines, and believes the two are in a "make-or-break" year.
"Speaking of make-or-break years, at some point the Blazers' other two 2023 draft picks need to find a way to earn consistent playing time," wrote Highkin.
"Rupert is still very raw. He had a good Summer League, but you're supposed to have a good Summer League when you're playing there for the third time. Murray earned some minutes in the second half of last season as a solid wing defender, but his shooting isn't nearly consistent enough to make him an everyday player on a team trying to make the playoffs. If that comes around in his third year, it changes a lot about the trajectory of his career.
"The absence of Henderson at the start of the season and the rotational adjustments that will come with that could open up more minutes for Murray and Rupert. It's up to them to take advantage of it, especially since both of them will be up for new contracts next summer."
Can Rupert and Murray Stick?
Rupert, 21, has found a sporadic role with the Blazers over the last two seasons, but has only averaged 12 minutes per game throughout his short career. In 2024-25, he played just 8.8 minutes per night, averaging 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists a game.
He did have a rather impressive 2025 Summer League, posting averaging 16 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists through his four games played.
Murray has gotten a little more game time than Rupert during his two seasons with the Blazers, and has also been a little more productive. He has featured in 131 games for Portland, and averages 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
While neither of these two will be the immediate replacement for Henderson, a role likely to be filled by Jrue Holiday, they could take huge steps towards establishing themselves in the rotation by capitalizing on this opportunity.
