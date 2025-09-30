Blazers Star On Coming Off the Bench: 'I Don't Really Expect That'
There's some real intrigue around how the Portland Trail Blazers will be constructed.
More news: Blazers Sale Facing Major Legal Hiccup
Unfortunately for Chauncey Billups and his squad, promising young point guard Scoot Henderson recently suffered a torn hamstring. He'll be out of action reportedly for the next 4-8 weeks.
With Henderson out for the foreseeable future, the starting five becomes a bit murkier heading into the season. There's four players seemingly locked in as core starters in fowards Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara, center Donovan Clingan, and veteran guard Jrue Holiday. That leaves the final spot up for grabs.
"I don't really expect that," Grant said of assuming a new-to-him bench role.
There's a thought that Shaedon Sharpe could be the fifth member of the bench given Portland's need for shot creation. Don't tell veteran Jerami Grant that — as the 31-year-old mentioned at Monday's media day that he doesn't "really expect" to come off the bench despite many believing his days as a starter are potentially finished.
The fit with Grant as the other starter is somewhat wonky. There's some attractiveness in having a jumbo group of wings with Grant, Avdija, and Camara all on the floor together. However, that puts a ton of pressure on Holiday, an aging combo guard, to facilitate. It also forces Avdija into more of a point forward role.
More news: Blazers Rising Star Could Make NBA Top 100 Next Year, Says Insider
Grant can score — and we've seen that consistently since he came to Portland. In three years with the Blazers, he's averaged 18.9 points per game on 39 percent from 3.
Grant was fairly candid during his presser, noting that he didn't exactly expect to still be on the team heading into training camp this year, but adding that he still values the program.
"Probably not, but I'm happy here," Grant said in response to a question on whether or not he thought he would return to Portland for the 2025-26 season.
In this situation, everything will come down to fit. There are those who consider Grant's contract to be among the worst in the league. He's owed $66.2 million over the next two seasons, and has a player option for $36.4 million the year after that.
Grant didn't sound all that thrilled about being in Portland when watching his body language from media day on Monday. However, given the money owed to him, there's likely not going to be any takers for an offense-first fringe-starter heading into his 30s.
Unfortunately for the Blazers, there's likely not much of a market for Grant in any sort of trade short of the team including sweeteners (such as picks or swaps) to entice someone with cap space to take him.
Latest Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.