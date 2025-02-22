Deandre Ayton Injury Status For Blazers vs Hornets
The Portland Trail Blazers are still trying to make the playoffs. They decided not to make a move at the trade deadline despite the fact that it would have helped them for their playoff push.
While they did win 10 of 12 games, they have fallen apart since then. They still sit 13th in the Western Conference standings and are five games behind the tenth spot, which is the final play-in spot.
If they want to have any hope of making a run to get that final play-in spot, they need to start winning games. In order to do that, they have to be healthy.
Unfortunately, good health has not been something that the Blazers have been able to achieve. The Blazers have had a lot of their top players miss time.
One of their top players is center Deandre Ayton. While his play has been much worse this year than it was last year, he's still their best option at the center spot.
Ayton ended up hurting himself in a game before the All-Star break that required him to be carried off the court. He is listed as out for their game against the Hornets.
Ayton will continue to miss time with his calf strain. That means that Portland will continue to be without their starting center for a while.
Portland is a team that needs a lot of help in order to make the playoffs. They not only need to play better, but they need some help from other teams to come back to pack.
The Trail Blazers had a shot at making moves at the trade deadline to make themselves worse. That would have given them a much better shot at landing Cooper Flagg in the draft lottery.
Portland doesn't have the hardest schedule left in the second half of the season. That's the only thing that gives them some hope that they can still make a run.
The Blazers have had problems staying healthy all year. It doesn't look like that's going to change anytime soon.
