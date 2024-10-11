Deandre Ayton Makes Blazers' Goals Crystal Clear For Upcoming Season
As the Portland Trail Blazers get going for a new NBA season, there aren't many who see them as true title contenders. The franchise is undergoing a true rebuild after spending multiple years in mediocrity.
The team finished last year with a record of 21-61 on the season and it saw them land in last place within the Western Conference standing. But entering this season, all Portland can ask for is for the team to be a little more competitive.
The front office wants to see who will be used as franchise pieces in the future. It's all about growth and development for the Trail Blazers this season unless you ask star center Deandre Ayton.
During the Trail Blazers media day, Ayton pushed back on that narrative a little. He made it crystal clear that Portland is indeed trying to win this season.
"I'm not taking losing lightly at all. Our objective is winning the games and winning together and winning the right way. It's not all gonna look good, but I know for sure the team we have are gonna be turning some heads, and competing is a thing we're gonna be doing every night."
Ayton seems to be taking more of a leadership approach this year and it showed in his opening press conference. The former No. 1 overall pick is about to enter his second season with the Trail Blazers and he clearly wasn't a fan of the poor year that the team put together.
The big man averaged 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game last year. He played in just 55 games for Portland, the lowest total for him since the 2019-20 season.
Alongside Ayton, Portland has a few nice players to work with. Point guard Scoot Henderson will look to take his game to the next level, guard Shaedon Sharpe will try to emerge as the best player for this group, and rookie center Donovan Clingan will be looking to make his mark in the league.
Portland should be more competitive but it likely won't equal a winning season.
While Portland does have some solid, young pieces to work with, the team will, in all likelihood, be at the bottom of the conference again. They are a few years away from truly competing for a playoff spot but surprises do happen each year.
