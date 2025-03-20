Deni Avdija Has Blazers on Brink of Playoff Spot
When the Portland Trail Blazers decided to not make any moves at the trade deadline because they thought they could make a run to the playoffs with the team they had, it was very surprising.
Not many around the NBA thought that they were going to be able to dig themselves out of the big hole that they were in. At one point, they were 6.5 games back after the trade deadline.
All of a sudden, the Blazers have themselves in the thick of the playoff push. They are now just two games behind the Phoenix Suns for the final play-in spot.
Read more: Blazers $18M Big Man Named Offseason Trade Target For East Squad
One of the big reasons why they have been able to make this late-season push is because of the play of Deni Avdija. The forward has really stepped up his late as of late.
Over the last five games, he has really put it together for the Trail Blazers. He is averaging 25.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
Avdija's 3-point shooting is what has really given the Blazers a boost. In that same five-game span, Avdija is shooting a blistering 55.5 percent from deep.
This is the best basketball that Avdija is playing in his career. It's happening when the Blazers need it the most, too. They are too far gone to try to start tanking for Cooper Flagg.
Portland really has no other option but to try to make the playoffs. They have to get into that final play-in spot before they can do that.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers Not Trading Vets Will Come Back to Bite Them
The Blazers think that they can win the play-in matchup if they are able to qualify for it. The good news for them is that both the Suns and the Mavericks, who are in front of them, are sliding.
Dallas has too many injuries for them to sustain a level of play enough to get in that tenth spot. The Suns might be the team with the worst team chemistry right now.
On the season, Avdija is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Blazers' Deni Avdija Makes Rare Franchise History vs Grizzlies
Blazers Predicted to Go After Zion Williamson This Offseason
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.