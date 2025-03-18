Blazers Predicted to Go After Zion Williamson This Offseason
The Portland Trail Blazers have had a rough finish to the season. They have been trying to make a run at the tenth seed so they can make the playoffs, but they haven't been able to make up any ground.
Portland is still four games behind the Mavericks for that final play-in spot. They are right on the border of deciding to keep trying to win games or tanking.
Regardless of how this season ends, there's no question that there will be changes in the offseason. The same roster will not be returning for next year's run.
The Trail Blazers could opt to make a big move in the offseason and go after a big name with a trade. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report predicts them to go after a former number-one pick.
They think the Trail Blazers could target Zion Williamson in a trade. Williamson has been the subject of some trade rumors for the last couple of seasons because of how things have gone in New Orleans.
Williamson has failed to stay healthy or stay in shape while he has been with the Pelicans. There are some NBA pundits who believe he needs to go to another city in order to reach his full potential.
There's no doubt that Williamson is a really good basketball player when he is able to stay healthy for sustained periods of time. He is someone that the defense always has to be aware of.
Of course, it all matters what the Trail Blazers would be willing to give up for him. Their assets are not exactly at the high point of their value at this point.
Perhaps it would have made more sense for them to go after a premier player like Williamson at the trade deadline. That's when most of their assets were at the top of their value.
The Blazers need to try to get some superstar that the fanbase can rally around now that Damian Lillard is in Milwaukee. They have been looking for that guy.
This season, Williamson has averaged 24.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in just 24 games played.
