Blazers Not Trading Vets Will Come Back to Bite Them

Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton will miss at least a month with a left calf strain. Ayton played well amid Portland’s recent resurgence, averaging 17.9 points on 57.4% shooting, 12 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks from January 19 - February 8 before suffering the injury. pic.twitter.com/OrqZS6VtkJ