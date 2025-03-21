Blazers' Donovan Clingan Has Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Game vs Nuggets
Portland Trail Blazers rookie center Donovan Clingan, who's been starting for the injured Deandre Ayton over the last month-plus, has seen his status downgraded ahead of the club's clash against the 2023 champion Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
Per Underdog NBA, the 7-foot-2 former two-time University of Connecticut Huskies champ is now considered questionable to suit up for Friday's tilt. He is grappling with an undisclosed illness.
Ayton remains on the shelf with a left calf strain, while Portland's other rotation big (when everyone is healthy), former All-Defensive Second Teamer Robert Williams III, is done for the rest of the regular season while recovering from a left knee arthroscopic procedure.
Per the NBA's latest injury report, starting Portland power forward Jerami Grant is doubtful to play through right knee tendinits. Forward Jabari Walker remains in the league's concussion protocol and is still out.
For Denver, three-time league MVP center Nikola Jokic will sit out with a left ankle impingement.
Starting Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray has been listed as questionable to play through a sprained right ankle. Starting shooting guard Christian Braun is probable to play through a strained left foot, while power forward Aaron Gordon is probable to suit up through a right calf injury and a sprained left ankle.
Even with diminished firepower, the 44-26 Nuggets could handle the Trail Blazers, who could be missing four of their best frontcourt players.
Denver is currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings, but just 5.5 games separate the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets (45-25) from the No. 8-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (40-31), so every win is precious down the season's home stretch.
In 56 healthy games for the 31-39 Trail Blazers (themselves still in the thick of a playoff push), Clingan has been averaging 6.1 points on 54.4 percent shooting from the field and 60.5 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 7.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 assists in 18.3 minutes per.
